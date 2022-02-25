Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

44,698 KM

Details Description

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

44,698KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8447793
  • Stock #: W363
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDGXER370915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 44,698 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew (Low km) includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Stow 'N' Go
-Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Remote Start
-DVD Entertainment System
-Power Doors
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VAN?s, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

