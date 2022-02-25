2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

$23,998 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 6 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8447793

8447793 Stock #: W363

W363 VIN: 2C4RDGDGXER370915

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 44,698 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.