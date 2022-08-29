Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

116,512 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30TH ANNIVERSARY **New Arrival**

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30TH ANNIVERSARY **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

116,512KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9048112
  Stock #: 91420A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cashmere Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 116,512 KM

Vehicle Description

How could you possibly fit everyone? With a third row seat adding room for more passengers! The Dodge Grand Caravan has been Canadas best selling minivan for over 29 years. This van has a Cashmere Pearlcoat exterior color and a UsedRegular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine. Featuring industry exclusive stow n go seating as well as recognition as a 2013 Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. This van is ready for anything, equipped with options including bucket seating, keyless entry, cruise control, dual zone climate controls, rear window defroster, telescopic steering wheel, ABS, rear window wiper, tinted windows, audio input jack, steering wheel audio controls, stability control and more. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-497-7600 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Cashmere Pearlcoat
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E CANADA VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD)
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

