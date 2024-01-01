Menu
<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE LOADED WITH FEATURES</strong></p> <p>Our 2014 Dodge Journey R/T has been through a <strong>presale inspection Fresh full synthetic oil service new air filters , new oil filter housing, New Camshaft & Lifters. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions, Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.</strong> V6 engine and a third-row seat make the 2014 Dodge Journey a decent pick for families. roomy, versatile crossover SUV that straddles the divide between compact and midsize utility vehicles. Its one of the few remaining crossovers in its price range that offers both an available V6 engine and a third-row seat. In addition, its interior is pleasant, well-trimmed and comfortable. antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. In government crash tests, the Journey received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars awarded for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Journey received the top score of Good in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. Limited adds a V6 engine as standard, remote start, 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a six-way power driver seat (with four-way lumbar adjustment), dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8.4-inch touchscreen audio display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 115-volt power outlet and a fold-flat front passenger seat with hidden storage bin. R/T includes all the Limited features (minus the roof rails) and adds a monochrome exterior treatment, special 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, black perforated-leather upholstery with red stitching and a premium audio system. a rear-seat entertainment system, a navigation system (paired with the 8.4-inch touchscreen) and Wi-Fi connectivity.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,700 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
Hill Ascent Control
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

