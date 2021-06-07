2014 Dodge Journey

$9,500 + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 7 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7204103

7204103 Stock #: 21402B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 152,759 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Keyless Start Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat Knee Air Bag HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: Rearview Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD) TRANSMISSION: 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP (STD) GVWR: 2 270 KGS (5 005 LBS) (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic VLP Cargo Compartment Cover Leather Wrapped Shift Knob LED Tail Lamps Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars Body Colour Exterior Mirrors Power Heated Manua...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.