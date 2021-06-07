Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

152,759 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

2014 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

152,759KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7204103
  • Stock #: 21402B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,759 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-985-5012 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Keyless Start
Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Knee Air Bag
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: Rearview Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP (STD)
GVWR: 2 270 KGS (5 005 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic VLP Cargo Compartment Cover Leather Wrapped Shift Knob LED Tail Lamps Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars Body Colour Exterior Mirrors Power Heated Manua...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

