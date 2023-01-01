2014 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 3 , 4 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10138035

10138035 Stock #: 93200B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 93200B

Mileage 173,489 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Brake Assist Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Wheel Locks Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features ENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.