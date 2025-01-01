$15,990+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Edge
Limited AWD
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,342KM
VIN 2FMDK4KC9EBA73072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 134,342 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford Edge Limited AWDOdometer: 134,342km
Price: $15,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight Features:--Blindspot Monitoring
-Push button Start
-Remote Start
-Backup-Camera
-Alloy Wheels
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Navigation System
-Dual Climate Control
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Power Tailgate
-Parking Sensors
-Power Side Mirrors
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOWCARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
