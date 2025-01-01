Menu
2014 Ford Edge Limited AWD
Odometer: 134,342km
Price: $15,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents

Highlight Features:
-Blindspot Monitoring
-Push button Start
-Remote Start
-Backup-Camera
-Alloy Wheels
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Navigation System
-Dual Climate Control
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Power Tailgate
-Parking Sensors
-Power Side Mirrors
-Cruise Control and much more.

Financing Available

Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOWCARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8

2014 Ford Edge

134,342 KM

Details Description

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Edge

Limited AWD

12621549

2014 Ford Edge

Limited AWD

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,342KM
VIN 2FMDK4KC9EBA73072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 134,342 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Edge Limited AWDOdometer: 134,342km
Price: $15,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents


Highlight Features:--Blindspot Monitoring
-Push button Start
-Remote Start
-Backup-Camera
-Alloy Wheels
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Navigation System
-Dual Climate Control
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Power Tailgate
-Parking Sensors
-Power Side Mirrors
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available

Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOWCARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2014 Ford Edge