Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Edge

187,400 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

LIMITED LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Edge

LIMITED LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 8476974
  2. 8476974
  3. 8476974
  4. 8476974
  5. 8476974
  6. 8476974
  7. 8476974
  8. 8476974
  9. 8476974
  10. 8476974
  11. 8476974
  12. 8476974
  13. 8476974
  14. 8476974
  15. 8476974
  16. 8476974
  17. 8476974
  18. 8476974
Contact Seller

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

187,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8476974
  • Stock #: P2290
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC5EBA27402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,400 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED EDITION EXTRA FEATURES Our Ford Edge has been through a presale inspection, Fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Thanks to its well-rounded nature, the 2014 Ford Edge is a respectable choice for a five-passenger midsize crossover SUV.Besides its right-size dimensions, the Edge owes its popularity to its sleek styling and a comfortable interior filled with a long list of appealing high-tech options. These run the gamut from handy conveniences like the Sync system's voice control to important safety features like rear cross-traffic alert and forward collision warning systems, both of which are designed to help avert potential crashes. The Edge also offers a likable driving experience, with confident handling and a quiet and smooth ride. The standard 3.5-liter V6 delivers a level of performance most buyers will find satisfactory. Ultimately, though, the 2014 Ford Edge has found a nice middle ground between its larger and smaller competitors, and many crossover shoppers are likely to find that it meets most, if not all of their needs. Standard safety features on the 2014 Ford Edge include antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is Ford's programmable MyKey system, which allows parents to limit vehicle speed and stereo volume for teen drivers. A rearview camera, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems. Canadian Touring Package includes voice activated Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Block heater and 20" Chrome wheels.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2014 Ford Edge LIMIT...
 187,400 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru WRX Spor...
 205,608 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Yaris WH...
 168,405 KM
$8,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory