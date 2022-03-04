$17,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Edge
LIMITED LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
- Listing ID: 8476974
- Stock #: P2290
- VIN: 2FMDK4KC5EBA27402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,400 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMITED EDITION EXTRA FEATURES Our Ford Edge has been through a presale inspection, Fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Thanks to its well-rounded nature, the 2014 Ford Edge is a respectable choice for a five-passenger midsize crossover SUV.Besides its right-size dimensions, the Edge owes its popularity to its sleek styling and a comfortable interior filled with a long list of appealing high-tech options. These run the gamut from handy conveniences like the Sync system's voice control to important safety features like rear cross-traffic alert and forward collision warning systems, both of which are designed to help avert potential crashes. The Edge also offers a likable driving experience, with confident handling and a quiet and smooth ride. The standard 3.5-liter V6 delivers a level of performance most buyers will find satisfactory. Ultimately, though, the 2014 Ford Edge has found a nice middle ground between its larger and smaller competitors, and many crossover shoppers are likely to find that it meets most, if not all of their needs. Standard safety features on the 2014 Ford Edge include antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is Ford's programmable MyKey system, which allows parents to limit vehicle speed and stereo volume for teen drivers. A rearview camera, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems. Canadian Touring Package includes voice activated Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Block heater and 20" Chrome wheels.
Vehicle Features
