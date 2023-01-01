Menu
2014 Ford Edge

107,365 KM

Details Description

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

SEL

2014 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

107,365KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9612754
  • Stock #: W514
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC2EBB05135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 107,365 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Edge SEL AWD includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents, One Owner
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Navigation System
-Remote Start
-Power Lift Gate
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available!
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

