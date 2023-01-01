$19,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
107,365KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9612754
- Stock #: W514
- VIN: 2FMDK4JC2EBB05135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 107,365 KM
Vehicle Description
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents, One Owner
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Navigation System
-Remote Start
-Power Lift Gate
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available!
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2