2014 Ford Escape

185,027 KM

11998597

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,027KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G93EUD39230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # B1139B
  • Mileage 185,027 KM

Vehicle Description

This WHITE Ford Escape SE is sleek, smart and more fun than ever! It has the best automatic highway fuel economy in its class. It comes with a 4WD Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine. There are tons of neat features to impress your friends! Bluetooth capability allows you to make hands-free calls, and you can connect your smart phone to play your tunes. It has a SYNC voice activated communications and entertainment system, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack and 911 assist. Safety features include dual-stage front airbags, a safety canopy system with side-curtain airbags and rollover sensor. The front bucket seats are heated and will keep you toasty warm in the winter. Contact us today to test drive this Ford Escape SE! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: Deletes active grille shutter 3.07 Axle Ratio
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

2014 Ford Escape