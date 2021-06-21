Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

82,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE GUARANTEED APPROVAL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE GUARANTEED APPROVAL

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 7446557
  2. 7446557
  3. 7446557
  4. 7446557
  5. 7446557
  6. 7446557
  7. 7446557
  8. 7446557
  9. 7446557
  10. 7446557
  11. 7446557
  12. 7446557
  13. 7446557
  14. 7446557
  15. 7446557
  16. 7446557
  17. 7446557
  18. 7446557
Contact Seller

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

82,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7446557
  • Stock #: P2147
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX9EUA87509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY LOW KM GUARANTEED APPROVAL



Our Ford escape has been through a presale inspection. Fresh full synthetic oil service, Wheel Alignment, New rear brakes. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free. Financing Available Guaranteed approval, Trades welcome, Aftermarket warranties avaiable to fit every need and budget.The 2014 Ford Escape is one of our favorite small crossover utility vehicles, thanks to athletic driving dynamics, an inviting cabin and useful high-tech features. The 2014 Ford Escape stands out as one of the best small crossovers in a segment full of worthy entries. Completely redesigned last year, the Ford Escape remains one of our favorite compact crossover SUVs. It has sharp handling, handsome styling and high-end interior touches. The 1.6 provides more power and better fuel economy than the 2.5. The Escape's interior is furnished with high-quality materials, and when it's equipped with the slick-looking MyFord Touch electronics interface, it feels as if you're driving a much more expensive car. integrated blind-spot mirror, MyKey parental controls, full power accessories, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, the Sync voice command electronics interface, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack. SE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, a keyless entry keypad, privacy tinted glass, an eight-way power adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar), reclining rear seats and satellite radio.Convenience package adds roof rails, rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, an 8-inch touchscreen with the MyFord Touch electronics interface, upgraded Sync services (including smartphone app integration) and a nine-speaker sound system. Antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag and full-length curtain-type airbags are standard on the 2014 Ford Escape. Ford's MyKey (which allows owners to set vehicle parameters for younger drivers), a rearview camera and blind-spot mirrors are also standard. Rear parking sensors. In government crash tests, the Escape earned an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for total frontal-impact crash protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Escape a top score of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2011 Buick LaCrosse ...
 202,607 KM
$7,998 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Tundra S...
 215,000 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz G...
 118,900 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory