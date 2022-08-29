Menu
2014 Ford Escape

95,300 KM

Details

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
SE LOW KM

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

95,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9311257
  • Stock #: P2428
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G9XEUD47101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,300 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM



Our 2014 Ford escape has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident free excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Presently has winter tires installed, comes with all season tires on alloy wheels. The 2014 Ford Escape undergoes minor adjustments to its feature availability. Notably, a rearview camera and Sync are now standard on all trim levels. The 2014 Ford Escape is one of our favorite small crossover utility vehicles, thanks to athletic driving dynamics and inviting cabin. Completely redesigned last year, the Ford Escape remains one of our favorite compact crossover SUVs. It has sharp handling, handsome styling and high-end interior touches that help justify its marginally higher price in this class. the 2.0 cranks out 240 horsepower and has only slightly lower EPA fuel economy ratings than the smaller 1.6. Antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag and full-length curtain-type airbags are standard on the 2014 Ford Escape. Ford's MyKey (which allows owners to set vehicle parameters for younger drivers), a rearview camera and blind-spot mirrors are also standard.In government crash tests, the Escape earned an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for total frontal-impact crash protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Escape a top score of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

