2014 Ford Escape

$18,998 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 3 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9311257

9311257 Stock #: P2428

P2428 VIN: 1FMCU9G9XEUD47101

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,300 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Roof Rails Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Remote Starter Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic Hill Ascent Control

