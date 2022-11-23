Menu
2014 Ford Escape

61,327 KM

Details Description Features

$17,911

+ tax & licensing
$17,911

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

2014 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$17,911

+ taxes & licensing

61,327KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9405742
  Stock #: 22823A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,327 KM

Vehicle Description

Get the NEW look for the USED price! This 4WD Ford Escape is in color and is equipped with an Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L EcoBoost engine. The sporty new design combines technology with functionality. This SUV is designed to be Eco friendly with the seat cushions made from soybeans and the carpeting from fibers of recycled plastic bottles. Available SYNC technology with MyFord Touch allows this vehicle to understand 10,000 voice commands as well as control your media, phone, navigation and climate. Also with an optional foot-activated lift gate. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

