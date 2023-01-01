Menu
2014 Ford Explorer

142,725 KM

Details Description

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Wow Cars

639-590-7118

Base

Base

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

142,725KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9842921
  • Stock #: W530
  • VIN: 1FM5K8B89EGA93192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 142,725 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Explorer Base 4WD includes:
Certified and mechanical inspection
-7 Seater SUV
-Aftermarket Alloy Wheels
-Two set of tires and rims
-Power Seats
-Power Windows
-Power Door Locks
-Cruise Control
-Tow Hitch and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VAN?s, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

