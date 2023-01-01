2014 Ford F-150

$29,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 8 , 9 0 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10623315

10623315 Stock #: 93300B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Balck

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 93300B

Mileage 88,909 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirror(s) Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: GVWR: 3 266 kg (7 200 lb) Payload Package Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.