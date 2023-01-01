$16,934+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$16,934
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 23T338A
- Mileage 221,893 KM
Vehicle Description
F-150FX4 Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Scores 19 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This Ford F-150 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access.*This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options *Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio w/Clock.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Ford F-150 come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
