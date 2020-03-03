Menu
2014 Ford F-150

XLT XTR PACKAGE

2014 Ford F-150

XLT XTR PACKAGE

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 159,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4710156
  • Stock #: CC2883
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EFXEKF65315
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

XTR PACKAGE



Our Ford F150 has been through a presale inspection, Fresh full synthetic oil service. Carproof reports no major accidents. America's top-selling pickup. Comforts come with the XLT in the form of automatic headlights, foglights, chrome exterior trim, a keyless entry keypad, the Sync voice-activation system and Bluetooth. Inside, the 2014 F-150 offers plenty of room and it is equipped with all manner of modern conveniences, including a rearview camera, dual USB ports, an integrated trailer-brake controller. Standard safety features for all 2014 Ford F-150s include four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, trailer sway control, front-seat side and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are standard. In government crash tests, the 2014 Ford F-150 received an overall rating of four out of five stars. It garnered a five-star rating for overall side-impact protection and earned four stars for frontal protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave it a top rating of “Good” in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Parking Distance Sensors
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Power Brakes
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Package
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Exterior
  • tinted windows
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Seating
  • Split Folder Rear Seats
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • Dual Air Controls
  • Power Gas Pedal
  • 6 Speed Automatic

