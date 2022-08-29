$29,012+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2014 Ford F-150
Xlt Supercrew V8
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$29,012
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9037435
- Stock #: 22W02B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Flame
- Interior Colour Steel Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 112,899 KM
Vehicle Description
5.0L V8, Side Steps, Tonneau Cover, Rear Hitch, Bluetooth Phone.Text us at (306) 500-7697 for more informationServing Saskatchewan for over 45 years as a proud member of the Knight Automotive Group! Crestview Chrysler carries premium used vehicles at competitive prices with great financing options available. If you don't find what you're looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we'll do our best to fulfill your needs. At Crestview Chrysler we value our return customers and we're always looking to earn the new customer's business. Come see us at 601 Albert Street in Regina, SK!
