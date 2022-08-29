Menu
2014 Ford F-150

112,899 KM

Details Description Features

$29,012

+ tax & licensing
$29,012

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

Xlt Supercrew V8

2014 Ford F-150

Xlt Supercrew V8

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$29,012

+ taxes & licensing

112,899KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9037435
  • Stock #: 22W02B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Flame
  • Interior Colour Steel Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 112,899 KM

Vehicle Description

5.0L V8, Side Steps, Tonneau Cover, Rear Hitch, Bluetooth Phone.Text us at (306) 500-7697 for more informationServing Saskatchewan for over 45 years as a proud member of the Knight Automotive Group! Crestview Chrysler carries premium used vehicles at competitive prices with great financing options available. If you don't find what you're looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we'll do our best to fulfill your needs. At Crestview Chrysler we value our return customers and we're always looking to earn the new customer's business. Come see us at 601 Albert Street in Regina, SK!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

