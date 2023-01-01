$12,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Fiesta
Titanium WHOLESALE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
$12,998
- Listing ID: 10378701
- Stock #: w497
- VIN: 3FADP4CJ9EM105607
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,102 KM
Vehicle Description
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2014 FORD FIESTA TITIANIUM was locally owned. It has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax. And it does have 4 new tires.
The 2014 Ford Fiesta is a fun-to-drive small car, with a nicely trimmed cabin, excellent build quality and plenty of connectivity features. If you're looking for an economy sedan or hatchback that feels like a more expensive car than it really is, the Fiesta deserves serious consideration. Both sedan and hatchback models receive mild face-lifts for 2014, and even base models boast an impressive number of standard features, including Bluetooth, an iPod interface and seven airbags. Bigger spenders can order Fiestas equipped with heated front seats, leather upholstery.
Responsive steering and sharp handling make the standard 2014 Ford Fiesta fun to drive. The base engine for the 2014 Ford Fiesta is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that produces 120 hp and 112 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automated manual known as "PowerShift" is optional. This type of "automatic" transmission still shifts for you, but it does a better job of maximizing engine power and efficiency than a traditional automatic.
Every 2014 Ford Fiesta comes standard with antilock brakes, raction and stability control, hill launch assist, an integrated blind-spot mirror, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. The newly standard Sync features include a 911 Assist function, which uses your paired cell phone to connect automatically to a 911 operator. The Titanium model features a rearview camera and rear parking sensors.
The 2014 Ford Fiesta is one of the most rewarding cars to drive in its class. In the real world of stop-and-go traffic and freeway merging, the Fiesta's base 1.6-liter engine delivers ample punch down low and remains buttery-smooth even when taken to redline. With its edgy style, soft-touch dash top, metallic accents and tight build quality, the Fiesta's cabin has a premium vibe that's unexpected in an economy car.
Ford has upgraded some of the materials for 2014, and models with the MyFord Touch interface and new 6.5-inch touchscreen surrounded by piano-black trim look particularly upscale. The standard Sync system allows voice control over the audio system and your cell phone, and it also provides such features as voice-prompted turn-by-turn navigation (it works respectably well) and emergency assist.
The base S comes standard with 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, power locks and mirrors, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, various Ford Sync functions (iPod/USB audio interface, Bluetooth phone connectivity, voice controls, some app-based services and certain safety communications functions), an auxiliary audio jack and, for hatchback models, a rear wiper.
The Fiesta SE includes all of the above, plus keyless entry, power windows, exterior mirrors with side marker lamps, cruise control, upgraded cloth upholstery, a trip computer, 15-inch painted aluminum wheels, metallic interior trim, a front center console with armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and ambient lighting. The SE Appearance package adds 16-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, a rear spoiler (sedan), upgraded cloth seats, a leather-wrapped shift knob, the MyFord Touch interface with a 6.5-inch touchscreen and Sync Services (traffic updates and turn-by-turn directions), and satellite radio. And a Comfort package, which includes heated front seats, heated side mirrors and automatic climate control.
The Fiesta Titanium effectively comes with the contents of the SE Appearance and Comfort packages as standard, but wears a different set of 16-inch wheels, plus chrome exterior trim and a black grille. It also has a rearview camera, rear parking sensors,keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery, upgraded Sony speakers, HD radio and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated,and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment,automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
