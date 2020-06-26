Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fiesta

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,040KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5273156
  • Stock #: 40131B
  • VIN: 3FADP4BJXEM223893
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Gray Ford Fiesta excels where many subcompact cars fall flat with its nimble handling, great fuel economy and an impressive list of optional features. A Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97 comes with the Fiesta and a five-speed manual transmission is standard. With an attractively designed interior, The Fiesta sedan provides a good amount of trunk space for the class. The Fiesta comes standard with air conditioning and a six-speaker stereo. The Fiesta is equipped with an Easy Fuel capless fuel filler that makes it easier to pump gas. Also standard are blind-spot side mirrors. The standard equipment includes air conditioning, tilt/telescoping steering wheel, and floor mats. The 1.6L engine creates 120 horsepower and 112 lb.-ft. of torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard. Every 2013 Fiesta includes 7 standard air bags, including a driver's knee air bag. Also standard are anti-lock brakes with electronic brake-force distribution, traction and stability control, and an SOS Post Crash Alert system that activates the hazard flashers, sounds the horn, and unlocks the doors after a collision. This model received a 4-star overall crash-test rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and a "Top Safety Pick" rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). To make this Car yours, come down to Capital and talk to one of our product specialists now! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 73,527 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Lincoln MKX
 206,311 KM
$4,998 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer S...
 35,417 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory