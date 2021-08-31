Menu
2014 Ford Flex

125,056 KM

Details Description Features

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Flex

2014 Ford Flex

Limited w/EcoBoost AWD **New Arrival**

2014 Ford Flex

Limited w/EcoBoost AWD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

125,056KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7951703
  • Stock #: W1230A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # W1230A
  • Mileage 125,056 KM

Vehicle Description

This new age Used CUV (Cross-Over Vehicle) by Ford, is a great vehicle to drive whether its your morning commute, a family road trip, or night out on the town! It has a AWD Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine. The Ti-VCT (Twin Independent Variable Camshaft Timing) helps engines to deliver high performance with unsurpassed highway fuel economy and reduced emissions. Pump up the Sony Audio System with 6 speakers and light up your night with ambient lighting. With 7-passenger seating, your family or friends will be impressed by all the neat features this vehicle has to offer. Like the 18 aluminum wheels, 8 LCD touch screen and media hub with 2 USB ports, SD card reader and audio/video input jacks. It comes with power heated, side view mirrors with an integrated blind spot system. Other convenient features include heated front bucket seats, including 10-way power driver seat and 6-way passenger seat controls, and dual-zone electronic automatic temperature controls. Contact us today to test drive this stylish Ford Flex SEL! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: Electric Power Assisted Steering Dual Chrome Exhaust Tips (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

