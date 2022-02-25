$20,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
2014 Ford Flex
SEL LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8287554
- Stock #: P2255
- VIN: 2FMHK6C83EBD32632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT CONDITION LOADED WITH FEATURES Our 2014 Ford Flex has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service Carfax reports Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2014 Ford Flex offers a desirable combination of space, versatility, features and solid driving dynamics. It's a top choice among large, seven-passenger family crossovers. The 2014 Ford Flex is one of the most useful family vehicles out there. Reasons for our unabashed enthusiasm include the Flex's roomy and comfortable cabin complete with adult-friendly third-row seating, well-balanced ride and handling qualities and a wide array of options that include a strong V6 engine. There's also the Flex's unique styling, which has a modern yet retro old-school wagon vibe about it. But even if you're not too keen on the rectilinear design aesthetic, there's no denying this Ford's inherent utility, versatility and abundance of useful high-tech gadgets. Ford Flex is the rare crossover that allows 6-footers to fit comfortably in all three rows.
Properly equipped the Flex can tow up to 4,500 pounds. antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and rear parking sensors. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Also standard is Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for teen drivers. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Flex earned a top rating of "Good" for its performance in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.