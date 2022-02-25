Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Flex

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Flex

2014 Ford Flex

SEL LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Flex

SEL LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 8287554
  2. 8287554
  3. 8287554
  4. 8287554
  5. 8287554
  6. 8287554
  7. 8287554
  8. 8287554
  9. 8287554
  10. 8287554
  11. 8287554
  12. 8287554
  13. 8287554
  14. 8287554
  15. 8287554
  16. 8287554
  17. 8287554
  18. 8287554
  19. 8287554
  20. 8287554
  21. 8287554
  22. 8287554
  23. 8287554
  24. 8287554
  25. 8287554
  26. 8287554
  27. 8287554
  28. 8287554
  29. 8287554
Contact Seller

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8287554
  • Stock #: P2255
  • VIN: 2FMHK6C83EBD32632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT CONDITION LOADED WITH FEATURES Our 2014 Ford Flex has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service Carfax reports Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2014 Ford Flex offers a desirable combination of space, versatility, features and solid driving dynamics. It's a top choice among large, seven-passenger family crossovers. The 2014 Ford Flex is one of the most useful family vehicles out there. Reasons for our unabashed enthusiasm include the Flex's roomy and comfortable cabin complete with adult-friendly third-row seating, well-balanced ride and handling qualities and a wide array of options that include a strong V6 engine. There's also the Flex's unique styling, which has a modern yet retro old-school wagon vibe about it. But even if you're not too keen on the rectilinear design aesthetic, there's no denying this Ford's inherent utility, versatility and abundance of useful high-tech gadgets. Ford Flex is the rare crossover that allows 6-footers to fit comfortably in all three rows.
Properly equipped the Flex can tow up to 4,500 pounds. antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and rear parking sensors. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Also standard is Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for teen drivers. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Flex earned a top rating of "Good" for its performance in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
rear air
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2014 Toyota Venza V6...
 229,000 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Genesis...
 158,700 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Santa F...
 130,900 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory