2014 Ford Focus

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 , 9 3 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10518366

10518366 Stock #: Y943A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # Y943A

Mileage 37,934 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.