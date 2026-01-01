Menu
2014 Ford Fusion

425,000 KM

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Used
425,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0LU1ER166447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # D009C
  • Mileage 425,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This WHITE FWD Fusion SE responds to all your needs! It has a fuel-efficient Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine and 6-speed select-shift automatic transmission. It has a voice activated Ford SYNC system that delivers hands-free calls, reads text messages aloud, and you can play music from your smart phone with Bluetooth capability! Wow! The 8" colour LCD touch screen is easy to control your phone, entertainment, climate and more. Entering the vehicle is super easy and convenient with the keyless entry keypad. The award winning exterior design has stylish 17' wheels are silver painted aluminum. It includes an AM/FM stereo, a CD player with MP3 capability, USB port, audio input jack and 911 assist. Contact us today to test drive this Ford Fusion SE!Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

