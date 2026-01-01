$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Fusion
SE Hybrid **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
306-543-5410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # D009C
- Mileage 425,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This WHITE FWD Fusion SE responds to all your needs! It has a fuel-efficient Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine and 6-speed select-shift automatic transmission. It has a voice activated Ford SYNC system that delivers hands-free calls, reads text messages aloud, and you can play music from your smart phone with Bluetooth capability! Wow! The 8" colour LCD touch screen is easy to control your phone, entertainment, climate and more. Entering the vehicle is super easy and convenient with the keyless entry keypad. The award winning exterior design has stylish 17' wheels are silver painted aluminum. It includes an AM/FM stereo, a CD player with MP3 capability, USB port, audio input jack and 911 assist. Contact us today to test drive this Ford Fusion SE!Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
Vehicle Features
