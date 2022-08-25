Menu
2014 Ford Taurus

130,378 KM

Details Description

$18,498

+ tax & licensing
$18,498

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2014 Ford Taurus

2014 Ford Taurus

SEL

2014 Ford Taurus

SEL

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$18,498

+ taxes & licensing

130,378KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8997172
  Stock #: W438
  VIN: 1FAHP2H82EG180851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 130,378 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Taurus SEL AWD includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Navigation System
-Sunroof
-Remote Start
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

