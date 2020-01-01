2014 GMC Sierra 2500

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Remote Engine Start
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Power Options
-
- Power Steering
- Power Mirror(s)
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
-
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Navigation from Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- AIR BAG RESTRAINT - SIDE CURTAIN ROOF RAIL MOUNTED HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT -inc: driver/front passenger side impact air bags outboard seating position w/rollover sensor
- AIR BAG RESTRAINT - SIDE IMPACT SEAT-MOUNTED DRIVER AND RIGHT FRONT PASSENGER -inc: thorax & pelvic protection
- ENGINE - 6.6L V8 DURAMAX DIESEL -inc: dual 730 CCA batteries engine block heater diesel exhaust brake cover for radiator grille & front bumper openings for winter weather
