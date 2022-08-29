Menu
2014 GMC Terrain

172,994 KM

Details Description Features

$12,915

+ tax & licensing
$12,915

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2014 GMC Terrain

2014 GMC Terrain

SLT-1 AWD

2014 GMC Terrain

SLT-1 AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$12,915

+ taxes & licensing

172,994KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9205510
  Stock #: 43129A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 43129A
  • Mileage 172,994 KM

Vehicle Description

This AWD Black Terrain SLT-1 is powered by a 2.4L engine. The SLT-1 trim upgrade is designed for those who demand more in style, technology and features from their cross-over vehicle. The SLT-1 upgrades to perforated heated leather-appointed seating and standard remote start. Perfect for Saskatchewan winters! This Terrain features a interior, seating for 5 and over 63 cubic feet of cargo space. You have the control with many great options that come standard in the Terrain including a 7 inch color touch-screen as your command center for all entertainment and options, a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel cruise, Bluetooth and audio controls. Safety is provided by 6 standard airbags, crumple zones, high-strength steel, and OnStar. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248 DEAL PENDING

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

306-525-5211
