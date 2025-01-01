Menu
2014 Honda CR-V EX AWD <br/> Odometer: 148,632km <br/> Price: $19,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:- <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -Power Windows/Power Locks <br/> -Power Side Mirrors <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

2014 Honda CR-V

148,632 KM

Details Description

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V

EX

12608281

2014 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,632KM
VIN 2HKRM4H58EH107472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 148,632 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Honda CR-V EX AWD
Odometer: 148,632km
Price: $19,990+taxes
Financing Available


WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection


Highlight Features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Sunroof
-Heated Seats
-Remote Start
-Power Windows/Power Locks
-Power Side Mirrors
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2014 Honda CR-V