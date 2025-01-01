$19,990+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,632KM
VIN 2HKRM4H58EH107472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 148,632 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Honda CR-V EX AWD
Odometer: 148,632km
Price: $19,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
Highlight Features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Sunroof
-Heated Seats
-Remote Start
-Power Windows/Power Locks
-Power Side Mirrors
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
