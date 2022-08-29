Menu
2014 Honda CR-V

169,400 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

LX EXCELLENT VALUE

2014 Honda CR-V

LX EXCELLENT VALUE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

169,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9283558
  • Stock #: P2421
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H38EH131091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,400 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS



Our Honda CR-V has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service., New tires all around Carafax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with excellent service records. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged Aftermarket Warranties to fit every need and budget. Roomy, fuel-efficient and loaded with family-friendly features, the 2014 Honda CR-V is our top choice among compact crossover SUVs. There is a very good reason the Honda CR-V has been the best-selling SUV for several years. Actually, there are numerous good reasons, as the CR-V offers a mix of practicality, comfort, usability, fuel economy, driver involvement, reliability and low ownership costs that simply hasn't been matched by any other compact crossover SUV. If you're in the market for such a family vehicle, the 2014 Honda CR-V needs to be on your test-drive list.Really, the best word to describe the CR-V is "easy," because that's certainly what it makes your life. It's easy to drive, park and see out of. Its big backseat and large doors make it easy to load the kids, while a pair of handles in the trunk allow you to easily flip that seat forward for items too big to fit in the otherwise ample cargo area. In this age of complicated electronics interfaces. The 2014 Honda CR-V comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. In government crash testing, the CR-V received a perfect five stars for overall, front and side crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave it the best possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The LX comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, a blind-spot mirror, full power accessories, keyless entry, a rearview camera, cruise control, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split-folding and reclining seat with trunk-mounted fold handles, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB audio interface and Pandora Internet radio control.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
tinted windows
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
5 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

