<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE GREAT VALUE</strong></p> <p>Our 2014 Hyundai Elantra has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.</strong> The 2014 Hyundai Elantra remains one of our top picks for an economical compact sedan. Unless you know what to look for, you might not think much is different about the 2014 Hyundai Elantra, which appears to be the same sleekly styled sedan that has been out since 2011. But Hyundai has made a lot of little updates this year, and they bring about some noticeable improvements to an affordable compact sedan that was already worth your consideration. Hyundai has packed more sound insulation into the car to deliver a quieter ride. You'll also find Hyundai's latest infotainment features, including new touchscreen displays. In addition, the Elantra still has all of its usual positive attributes, including a generous equipment list. With the aforementioned improvements, the 2014 Hyundai Elantra sedan remains a contender among compact sedans. safety features for all 2014 Hyundai Elantra sedans include four-wheel antilock disc brakes, hill-start assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In government crash testing the Elantra received an overall five-out-of-five-star rating, with four stars for total frontal crash safety and five stars for total side-impact protection. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Elantra earned a second-best "Acceptable" rating in the small-overlap front-overlap crash test and the top "Good" rating in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. Its seat/head restraint design also rates "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2014 Hyundai Elantra

121,600 KM

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL EXCELLENT VALUE

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL EXCELLENT VALUE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Used
121,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE0EH495872

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2014 Hyundai Elantra has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2014 Hyundai Elantra remains one of our top picks for an economical compact sedan. Unless you know what to look for, you might not think much is different about the 2014 Hyundai Elantra, which appears to be the same sleekly styled sedan that has been out since 2011. But Hyundai has made a lot of little updates this year, and they bring about some noticeable improvements to an affordable compact sedan that was already worth your consideration. Hyundai has packed more sound insulation into the car to deliver a quieter ride. You'll also find Hyundai's latest infotainment features, including new touchscreen displays. In addition, the Elantra still has all of its usual positive attributes, including a generous equipment list. With the aforementioned improvements, the 2014 Hyundai Elantra sedan remains a contender among compact sedans. safety features for all 2014 Hyundai Elantra sedans include four-wheel antilock disc brakes, hill-start assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In government crash testing the Elantra received an overall five-out-of-five-star rating, with four stars for total frontal crash safety and five stars for total side-impact protection. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Elantra earned a second-best "Acceptable" rating in the small-overlap front-overlap crash test and the top "Good" rating in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. Its seat/head restraint design also rates "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-XXXX

306-546-3993

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2014 Hyundai Elantra