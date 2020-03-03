1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
Our Infiniti Q50 has been through a presale inspection and a fresh full synthetic oil service. Carproof reportsno major accidents. The Q50 might use a different name, but it is essentially the latest generation of the car we knew and loved as the G37. With a bolder-looking snout, smoother curves and subtle character lines, the 2014 Q50 looks like a proper evolution of the Infiniti G series and every bit a luxury sport sedan. The Infiniti Q50 also features a variety of new technologies. Direct Adaptive Steering is an all-electric steering system that Infiniti says allows for quicker responses, improved steering feel and four different driver-selectable settings. The Q50 features a new, twin-touchscreen electronics interface offering smartphone connectivityand two iPod/USB audio interface ports as well as added collision-prevention-based safety systems. The 2014 Infiniti Q50 retains the spirited personality of the G series line. The powerful V6 moves the car with impressive authority, This Q50 comes standard with a sunroof, heated front seats, a 14-speaker Bose sound system and a multimedia monitor/display, a sport-tuned suspension, leather seating, a sport driver seat (with power lumbar adjustments). LED headlights, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Standard electronic features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera andsatellite radio.Every Infiniti Q50 sedan comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags.The Infiniti Connection service includes roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle reporting and remote door unlocking. In government crash tests, the 2014 Infiniti Q50 earned an overall rating of five stars. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety the Infiniti Q50 earned a Top Safety Pick with an overall rating of "Good."
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
