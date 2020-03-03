Menu
2014 Infiniti Q50

Sport AWD LUXURY SEDAN

2014 Infiniti Q50

Sport AWD LUXURY SEDAN

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4710153
  • Stock #: P1819
  • VIN: JN1BV7AR3EM706012
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

LEATHER AWDLUXURY SPORT SEDAN



Our Infiniti Q50 has been through a presale inspection and a fresh full synthetic oil service. Carproof reportsno major accidents. The Q50 might use a different name, but it is essentially the latest generation of the car we knew and loved as the G37. With a bolder-looking snout, smoother curves and subtle character lines, the 2014 Q50 looks like a proper evolution of the Infiniti G series and every bit a luxury sport sedan. The Infiniti Q50 also features a variety of new technologies. Direct Adaptive Steering is an all-electric steering system that Infiniti says allows for quicker responses, improved steering feel and four different driver-selectable settings. The Q50 features a new, twin-touchscreen electronics interface offering smartphone connectivityand two iPod/USB audio interface ports as well as added collision-prevention-based safety systems. The 2014 Infiniti Q50 retains the spirited personality of the G series line. The powerful V6 moves the car with impressive authority, This Q50 comes standard with a sunroof, heated front seats, a 14-speaker Bose sound system and a multimedia monitor/display, a sport-tuned suspension, leather seating, a sport driver seat (with power lumbar adjustments). LED headlights, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Standard electronic features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera andsatellite radio.Every Infiniti Q50 sedan comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags.The Infiniti Connection service includes roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle reporting and remote door unlocking. In government crash tests, the 2014 Infiniti Q50 earned an overall rating of five stars. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety the Infiniti Q50 earned a Top Safety Pick with an overall rating of "Good."



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Power Brakes
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Garage door opener
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folder Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Sunroof
Exterior
  • tinted windows
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • Dual Air Controls
  • Power Gas Pedal
  • GPS System
  • 7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

