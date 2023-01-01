Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

123,491 KM

$21,874

Limited

Limited

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

123,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,491 KM

Vehicle Description

Cherokee (3.2L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Scores 27 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Jeep Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/ACCESS/NAV.*This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G , POWER FRONT/FIXED REAR FULL SUNROOF, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION, LUXURY GROUP, ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, 3.25 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you want Jeep off-road capabilities in your small SUV and are willing to sacrifice a little room to get them, the Cherokee is for you.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.25 AXLE RATIO

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bright White Clearcoat
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC -inc: 1 speed PTU (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Power Liftgate Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Ventilated Front Seats High Intensity Discharge Headlamps
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT -inc: Pentastar Dual Bright Exhaust Tips 3.25 Axle Ratio
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/ACCESS/NAV -inc: SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required) HD Radio Uconnect Access (subscription required) 8.4" Touch Screen Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscri...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

