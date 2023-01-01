2014 Jeep Cherokee

$21,874+ tax & licensing
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,491 KM
Vehicle Description
Cherokee (3.2L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Scores 27 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Jeep Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/ACCESS/NAV.*This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G , POWER FRONT/FIXED REAR FULL SUNROOF, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION, LUXURY GROUP, ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, 3.25 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you want Jeep off-road capabilities in your small SUV and are willing to sacrifice a little room to get them, the Cherokee is for you.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
