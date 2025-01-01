$11,988+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Sport EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Sport EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,600 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service New tires all around Carfax reports no serious collisions and excellent service records. Financing available on site trade encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. "Imagine this: you're heading out for a weekend adventure, maybe a camping trip, or perhaps just tackling your daily commute. What if you could do it all with confidence, comfort, and an eye on your wallet? That's exactly what this 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport offers. Now, I know what you might be thinking – 2014, and 179,600 km? Let me tell you, this isn't just *any* 2014 model. This Cherokee has been meticulously cared for, boasting an **excellent service history** that speaks volumes about its previous owner's dedication. Every oil change, every inspection, documented and ready for your peace of mind. That means reliable performance, day in and day out, without the unexpected surprises. And when it comes to those daily drives, let's talk about **economy**. While it's a capable SUV, the Cherokee Sport was designed with efficiency in mind. It delivers surprising fuel economy for its class, helping you save at the pump, whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. Less money spent on gas means more money for those weekend adventures! Now, for what truly matters: **safety**. Jeep has a strong reputation for building robust vehicles, and this Cherokee is no exception. It's engineered with a high-strength steel chassis and a comprehensive airbag system, designed to protect you and your loved ones. You'll feel secure and confident behind the wheel, knowing you're in a vehicle built to keep you safe. And let's not forget the creature comforts that make every drive a pleasure. Those chilly Saskatchewan mornings? Gone! You'll absolutely love the **heated seats and heated steering wheel**, turning even the coldest days into a cozy experience. It's those little touches that make a big difference. This 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport isn't just a used car; it's a smart investment in reliable, economical, and safe transportation, all wrapped up in a package that's ready for whatever life throws your way. Come see it for yourself and feel the difference. You won't be disappointed."
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
