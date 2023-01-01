Menu
2014 Jeep Compass

127,809 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2014 Jeep Compass

2014 Jeep Compass

Sport/North LOW KM

2014 Jeep Compass

Sport/North LOW KM

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

127,809KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10493313
  • Stock #: CBK3140
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB5ED665423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CBK3140
  • Mileage 127,809 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE



Our 2014 Jeep Compass has been through a presale inspection new Tires Fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Accident free. Financing available on site , Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2014 Jeep Compass receives a newly optional six-speed automatic transmission that replaces the CVT in most models. There's also a minor styling update inside and out, along with a standard 6.5-inch touchscreen audio interface and front-seat side airbags are now standard across the lineup. Compact crossovers have to cover a lot of ground. They need to be able to carry your mountain bike at a moment's notice. They need to offer enough all-terrain capability to get you to work during a snowstorm. They need to be roomy and comfortable for you and a couple of kids. They need to offer a semblance of style along with a decent number of tech features. Yet for all that, we're not willing to pay that much for them. The 2014 Jeep Compass is an example of a budget crossover that checks every box while keeping the bottom line low. This year's new six-speed automatic transmission is a welcome replacement for last year's continuously variable transmission (CVT) on most versions of the Jeep Compass. When paired with the 2.4-liter engine, it improves both acceleration and fuel economy. Standard safety features for all 2014 Jeep Compass models include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. In government crash testing, the 2014 Jeep Compass received four out of a possible five stars for overall crash protection, with three stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection. Standard features for the Sport include 17-inch wheels with the larger 2.4-liter engine), foglights, roof rails, air-conditioning, cruise control, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 115-volt household power outlet and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The optional Power Value Group adds full power accessories, heated mirrors, keyless entry and additional body-color exterior pieces. Sunroof, ALL WHEEL DRIVE .



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

