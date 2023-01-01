$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LAREDO 4WD
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
- Listing ID: 10015845
- Stock #: 43716A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,643 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 marks a mid-life refreshment for Grand Cherokee. All 2014 Grand Cherokee models come with a new 8-speed automatic transmission, replacing the previous 5-speed. This Bright White Clearcoat Grand Cherokee Laredo comes equipped with a 4WD Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine, cloth seating, fold-flat front passenger seat, dual-zone climate control, AM/FM/CD/MP3 stereo, fog lamps, 17-inch aluminum wheels, auto headlamps, power heated mirrors, rear wash/wipe, laminated front door glass, floor mats, tilt/telescope leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, cruise control, illuminated visor mirrors, trip computer and 12-volt auxiliary outlets. Tons of features to impress your friends! Contact us today for a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
