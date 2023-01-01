Menu
Grand CherokeeLimited Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!IIHS Top Safety Pick. Boasts 24 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8.0 ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE), TRAILER TOW GROUP IV.* This Jeep Grand Cherokee Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H , SINGLE PANE POWER SUNROOF, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FLEX FUEL, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Aluminum Polished, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE).* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you are on the prowl for an American-made 5-passenger SUV with high-style and genuine off-road chops, the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a solid choice. Thanks to an alluring new array of in-vehicle electronics, the Grand Cherokee is also one of the most technologically advanced entrants in the category.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Jeep Grand Cherokee come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

271,033 KM

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

271,033KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 271,033 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bright White Clearcoat
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FLEX FUEL (STD)
Requires Subscription
SINGLE PANE POWER SUNROOF
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Flex Fuel Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE)
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required) HD Radio Uconnect Access (subscription required) w/RA3 radio w/RA4 radio For details go to DRIVEUCONNECT.com 8.4" Touchsc...
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load Leveling Suspension 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Class IV Receiver Hitch Delete Rear Tow Hook

