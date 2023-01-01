$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 271,033 KM
Vehicle Description
Grand CherokeeLimited Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!IIHS Top Safety Pick. Boasts 24 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE), TRAILER TOW GROUP IV.* This Jeep Grand Cherokee Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H , SINGLE PANE POWER SUNROOF, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FLEX FUEL, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Aluminum Polished, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE).* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you are on the prowl for an American-made 5-passenger SUV with high-style and genuine off-road chops, the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a solid choice. Thanks to an alluring new array of in-vehicle electronics, the Grand Cherokee is also one of the most technologically advanced entrants in the category.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Jeep Grand Cherokee come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
