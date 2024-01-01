$19,989+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit DIESEL EXCELLENT CONDITION
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$19,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2909
- Mileage 187,200 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT CONDITION DIESEL ENGINE
Our 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee summit has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing available on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee receives a host of changes this year. Highlights include a refreshed exterior design, a new 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine, a new eight-speed automatic transmission and an updated interior with new technology features. If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is tough to beat. Its well-trimmed cabin is comfy for five, and it's one of the few remaining utility vehicles that can handle both off-road trails and daily commutes. The two biggest changes to the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee are its eight-speed automatic transmission and a new, highly economical diesel V6. Jeep has fitted the eight-speed automatic to every Grand Cherokee model. The new turbodiesel V6 marks the first time the Grand Cherokee has had a diesel engine option since 2009. It provides the highest fuel economy of all the available engines, and its ample low-end torque makes it the best option if you're planning to tow or go off-road with your Jeep. antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, hill ascent control, hill descent control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. The Advanced Technology Group includes forward collision warning, rear cross-path detection and blind spot monitoring. Grand Cherokees earn five stars for both frontal- and side-impact crash protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Jeep Grand Cherokee received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof-strength crash tests. Its seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. The Luxury Group II adds a panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, bi-xenon headlights, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The Advanced Technology Group includes Forward Collision Warning, rear cross path detection, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control. The 8.4-inch touchscreen fitted with a navigation system. Summit comes with the most standard equipment, as it includes all of the features from the Advanced Technology Group, along with a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and polished 20-inch wheels.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
306-546-3993