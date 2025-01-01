Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

167,914 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD **New Arrival**

12058753

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,914KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBT2EC419066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,914 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bright White Clearcoat
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: 8.4" Touch Screen Display
BLACK LEATHER TRIM SEATS W/PERF INSERTS
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS)
Requires Subscription
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load Leveling Suspension 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Heavy Duty Engine Cooling 220 Amp Alternator Class IV Receiver Hitch Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS Goodyear Brand Tires
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27H LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 MDS VVT -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 230MM Rear Axle GVWR: 3 084 kgs (6 800 lbs) Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc HD Brakes
LUXURY GROUP II -inc: Bi-Xenon Headlamps SmartBeam Headlamps Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/BT 8.4" Touch Screen Display Automatic Headlamp Leveling System LED Daytime Running Headlamps Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

