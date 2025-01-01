Menu
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

284,800 KM

Details Features

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

12805525

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
284,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG4EC479501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 284,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee