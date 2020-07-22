2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
866-229-5207
+ taxes & licensing
**SO MANY GREAT FEATURES!** This Bright White Clearcoat Grand Cherokee Limited is equipped with the Quadra-Trac 4x4 system and Selec-Terrain that lets you customize your drive to auto, snow, sand, mud or rock settings. This SUV comes equipped with a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine. The Grand Cherokee Limited does not compromise with leather upholstery, chrome exterior trim, 18 inch wheels, dual exhaust outlets, front and rear heated seats, 5 inch touch screen, nine speakers with an amplifier, Bluetooth, remote start, power driver and passenger seats, back up camera, power liftgate and heated steering wheel. Contact us today for a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7