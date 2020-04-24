4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
866-229-5207
+ taxes & licensing
If you live in the Prairies, you might know a thing or two about inclement weather. In that case the 2014 Jeep Patriot's 4WD model should look quite appealing. This little compact can brave the wind, rain, and snow when many of its rivals dare not. For 2014, a new 6-speed PowerTech automatic transmission, with Auto Stick, has replaced the previous continuously variable transmission (CVT) as an option. Newly standard are seat-mounted air bags for front occupants, which previously were an option. The four-door Patriot has plenty of room inside. There's adult-size headroom and legroom for rear-seat passengers. The 60/40-split rear seat folds flat, and a flat-folding front passenger seat is optional. With all the seats flat, you could slide an eight-foot kayak inside, for example. In addition to its prowess for daily driving, a Patriot is light and nimble on twisty roads. Safety features on all Patriot models include dual front airbags, head-protecting curtain side airbags, torso-protecting front-seat side-impact airbags, ABS with electronic brake-force distribution, traction control, electronic stability control with rollover mitigation, and active front head restraints. This Red 2014 Jeep Patriot is a safe and comfortable vehicle with all the rough road power you could need. Call Capital today to find out more, or come in and find out for yourself, before this deal drives away. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7