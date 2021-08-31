+ taxes & licensing
Our Jeep patriot has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2014 Jeep Patriot is on a simple mission: It provides the iconic, rugged look of a traditional Jeep along with decent off-roading ability. Jeep has also aggressively priced the Patriot so that it's one of the least expensive crossover SUVs on the market. That's an appealing combination.roof rails, foglights, cruise control, cloth upholstery, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The optional Power Value Group adds full power accessories, heated mirrors, keyless entry and additional body-color exterior pieces. The Altitude Edition package adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a body-color rear bumper and roof rails. Air-conditioning. Our 2014 Jeep Patriot receives a newly optional six-speed automatic transmission. The 2014 Jeep Patriot comes standard with antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), traction and stability control, and full-length side curtain airbags. Front side airbags. In government crash testing, last year's Patriot earned an overall rating of four out of five stars, with three stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Patriot the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
