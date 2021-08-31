Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Patriot

180,477 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Patriot

2014 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North ALL WHEEL DRIVE 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North ALL WHEEL DRIVE 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 7950413
  2. 7950413
  3. 7950413
  4. 7950413
  5. 7950413
  6. 7950413
  7. 7950413
  8. 7950413
  9. 7950413
  10. 7950413
  11. 7950413
  12. 7950413
  13. 7950413
  14. 7950413
  15. 7950413
  16. 7950413
Contact Seller

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

180,477KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7950413
  • Stock #: CBK3023
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB5ED568929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,477 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE NORTH ADDITION



Our Jeep patriot has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2014 Jeep Patriot is on a simple mission: It provides the iconic, rugged look of a traditional Jeep along with decent off-roading ability. Jeep has also aggressively priced the Patriot so that it's one of the least expensive crossover SUVs on the market. That's an appealing combination.roof rails, foglights, cruise control, cloth upholstery, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The optional Power Value Group adds full power accessories, heated mirrors, keyless entry and additional body-color exterior pieces. The Altitude Edition package adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a body-color rear bumper and roof rails. Air-conditioning. Our 2014 Jeep Patriot receives a newly optional six-speed automatic transmission. The 2014 Jeep Patriot comes standard with antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), traction and stability control, and full-length side curtain airbags. Front side airbags. In government crash testing, last year's Patriot earned an overall rating of four out of five stars, with three stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Patriot the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Block Heater
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Split Folder Rear Seats
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2014 Ford Fusion S E...
 203,600 KM
$8,998 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Soul EX+ GU...
 168,400 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2014 Audi Q5 2.0 Pro...
 139,900 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory