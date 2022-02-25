Menu
2014 Jeep Patriot

181,203 KM

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2014 Jeep Patriot

2014 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North WHOLESALE

2014 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

181,203KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8379522
  Stock #: w310
  VIN: 1C4NJRAB6ED910890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # w310
  • Mileage 181,203 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



THIS 2014 JEEP LIBERTY SPORT 4WD was locally owned and it has NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS on the CARFAX. The 2014 Jeep Patriot Sport is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 172 hp and 165 lb-ft of torque. This engine is standard on all-wheel-drive models. The optional Freedom-Drive II Group provides a more serious four-wheel-drive system with low-range gearing and hill descent control. The 2014 Jeep Patriot comes standard with antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), traction and stability control, and full-length side curtain airbags. Large, easy-to-read gauges and user-friendly controls are at least in keeping with Jeep's off-road heritage.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
4x4
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
CVT

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

