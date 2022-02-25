$11,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Patriot
Sport/North WHOLESALE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
$11,998
- Listing ID: 8379522
- Stock #: w310
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB6ED910890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,203 KM
Vehicle Description
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
THIS 2014 JEEP LIBERTY SPORT 4WD was locally owned and it has NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS on the CARFAX. The 2014 Jeep Patriot Sport is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 172 hp and 165 lb-ft of torque. This engine is standard on all-wheel-drive models. The optional Freedom-Drive II Group provides a more serious four-wheel-drive system with low-range gearing and hill descent control. The 2014 Jeep Patriot comes standard with antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), traction and stability control, and full-length side curtain airbags. Large, easy-to-read gauges and user-friendly controls are at least in keeping with Jeep's off-road heritage.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
