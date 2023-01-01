Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

68,541 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Sahara

Location

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

+ taxes & licensing

68,541KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Flame red ClearCoat
  • Interior Colour Dark Saddle/Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 68,541 KM

Vehicle Description

Wrangler (3.6L)KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. Only 68,541 Miles! Boasts 21 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Jeep Wrangler delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON, TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580), REMOTE START SYSTEM.* This Jeep Wrangler Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G , RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV, FLAME RED CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, DARK SADDLE/BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Polished Satin Carbon, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: Youve already decided if youll like a Jeep Wrangler. This SUV will go anywhere tires and wheels will take you. In the bargain, youre going to give up a lot of creature comforts, protection from the elements and modern expectations. But you already know that.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Flame Red Clearcoat
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touch Screen Display Remote USB Port 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required)
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group) the black soft top will not be included Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
DARK SADDLE/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: adjustable head restraints

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

