2014 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Flame red ClearCoat
- Interior Colour Dark Saddle/Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 68,541 KM
Vehicle Description
Wrangler (3.6L)KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. Only 68,541 Miles! Boasts 21 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Jeep Wrangler delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON, TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580), REMOTE START SYSTEM.* This Jeep Wrangler Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G , RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV, FLAME RED CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, DARK SADDLE/BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Polished Satin Carbon, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: Youve already decided if youll like a Jeep Wrangler. This SUV will go anywhere tires and wheels will take you. In the bargain, youre going to give up a lot of creature comforts, protection from the elements and modern expectations. But you already know that.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.
Vehicle Features
