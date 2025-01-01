Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Only 130,461 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Manual transmission. WHEELS: 16 X 7.0 LUXURY STYLED STEEL, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (NSG370), TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON/OFF ROAD.*This Jeep Wrangler Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B , ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT, BLACK, CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS, BLACK, AIR CONDITIONING BYPASS, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.* This Jeep Wrangler is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000.* The Experts Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: Youve already decided if youll like a Jeep Wrangler. This SUV will go anywhere tires and wheels will take you. In the bargain, youre going to give up a lot of creature comforts, protection from the elements and modern expectations. But you already know that.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

2014 Jeep Wrangler

130,461 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12773600

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,461KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG6EL144304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 130,461 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Only 130,461 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Manual transmission. WHEELS: 16" X 7.0" LUXURY STYLED STEEL, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (NSG370), TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON/OFF ROAD.*This Jeep Wrangler Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B , ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT, BLACK, CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS, BLACK, AIR CONDITIONING BYPASS, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.* This Jeep Wrangler is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: Youve already decided if youll like a Jeep Wrangler. This SUV will go anywhere tires and wheels will take you. In the bargain, youre going to give up a lot of creature comforts, protection from the elements and modern expectations. But you already know that.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning Bypass

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
BLACK
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (NSG370) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 7.0" LUXURY STYLED STEEL (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2007 Pontiac Wave SE for sale in Regina, SK
2007 Pontiac Wave SE 131,032 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring L for sale in Regina, SK
2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring L 188,984 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 2500 Big Horn for sale in Regina, SK
2022 RAM 2500 Big Horn 35 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2014 Jeep Wrangler