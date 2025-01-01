$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 130,461 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Only 130,461 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Manual transmission. WHEELS: 16" X 7.0" LUXURY STYLED STEEL, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (NSG370), TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON/OFF ROAD.*This Jeep Wrangler Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B , ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT, BLACK, CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS, BLACK, AIR CONDITIONING BYPASS, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.* This Jeep Wrangler is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: Youve already decided if youll like a Jeep Wrangler. This SUV will go anywhere tires and wheels will take you. In the bargain, youre going to give up a lot of creature comforts, protection from the elements and modern expectations. But you already know that.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
