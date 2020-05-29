Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

  • 93,957KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5132696
  • Stock #: GP11079BB
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG0EL132620
Exterior Colour
Anvil Clear Coat
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (NSG370) (STD)
  • Anvil Clear Coat
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370)
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
  • TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
  • WHEELS: 16" X 7.0" LUXURY STYLED STEEL (STD)
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top

