2014 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Remote Start System Seating Bucket Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Flame Red Clearcoat Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touch Screen Display 28GB Hard Drive GPS Navigation CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Centre Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication Tire Pressure Monitoring Display BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets Driver Height Adjuster Seat Heated Front Seats

