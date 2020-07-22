2014 Jeep Wrangler

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580)
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touch Screen Display 28GB Hard Drive GPS Navigation
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Centre Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets Driver Height Adjuster Seat Heated Front Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.