2014 Jeep Wrangler

46,465 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

2014 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

46,465KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5523348
  Stock #: 20T160A
  VIN: 1C4BJWCG5EL213212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Flame red ClearCoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 46,465 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Flame Red Clearcoat
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580)
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touch Screen Display 28GB Hard Drive GPS Navigation
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Centre Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets Driver Height Adjuster Seat Heated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

