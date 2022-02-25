$28,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Sport Convertible **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
- Listing ID: 8417148
- Stock #: 91207A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 109,758 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Jeep Wrangler Blue SportRecent Arrival!3.6L V6 VVT 5-Speed Automatic 4WDReviews:* Owners typically rave about the Wrangler's toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wrangler's charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
