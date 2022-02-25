Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Wrangler

109,758 KM

Details Description Features

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sport Convertible **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sport Convertible **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

Contact Seller

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

109,758KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8417148
  • Stock #: 91207A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 109,758 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Jeep Wrangler Blue SportRecent Arrival!3.6L V6 VVT 5-Speed Automatic 4WDReviews:* Owners typically rave about the Wrangler's toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wrangler's charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.caWe're proudly Canada's largest Pre-Owned Ford Dealership and offer a no-pressure, non-commission purchasing experience for your used vehicle search. If you're interested in an used (previously loved) car, truck or SUV, you're in the right place! Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips! Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. DEALER LICENSE #307287.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Cloth Seats
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24B -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580)
Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
TIRES: P255/75R17 OWL ON/OFF ROAD -inc: Goodyear Brand Tires
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

2019 Jeep Cherokee L...
 59,339 KM
$38,715 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru WRX Raiu...
 8,450 KM
$47,550 + tax & lic
2014 Ford C-MAX Hybr...
 99,265 KM
$18,890 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-526-XXXX

(click to show)

306-526-6421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory