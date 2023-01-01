Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

84,395 KM

Details Description Features

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
Unlimited Sport * Available Unitl Exported to USA

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
84,395KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9823627
  • Stock #: PP2274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ampd
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Wrangler Unlimited Sport

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Tubular Side Steps
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: adjustable head restraints
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top
AMPD
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Auto Dim Mirror w/Reading Lamp Tires: P255/75R17 OWL On/Off Road Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aluminum Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

