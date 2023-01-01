2014 Kia Forte

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 2 , 0 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10308243

10308243 Stock #: 2490122

2490122 VIN: KNAFZ4A8XE5201052

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 42,080 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.