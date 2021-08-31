2014 Kia Rio

$7,998 + taxes & licensing 1 9 3 , 4 1 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7772673

7772673 Stock #: w248

w248 VIN: KNADM4A30E6379217

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # w248

Mileage 193,411 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Seating Bucket Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Exterior tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Premium Audio Dual Air Controls Power Gas Pedal 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.